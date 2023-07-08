Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 986 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

