MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

