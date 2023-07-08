Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,599 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VFH stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

