Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,872 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

