iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $74.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

