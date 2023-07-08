Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

