Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 521.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

