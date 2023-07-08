Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

