Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

