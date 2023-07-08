Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 38,579 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $198.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

