Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

