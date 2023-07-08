Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,533 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.