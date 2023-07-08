Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

