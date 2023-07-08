McAdam LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

