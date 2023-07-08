McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,235,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

