McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 152.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

