Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

