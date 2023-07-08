McAdam LLC Has $494,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 148.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
DWX opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.