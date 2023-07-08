McAdam LLC Has $494,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 148.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

DWX opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

