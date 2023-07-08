McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.