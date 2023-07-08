McAdam LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $365.65 and a 12 month high of $497.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.32.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.