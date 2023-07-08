McAdam LLC Raises Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,205,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.23 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $455.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

