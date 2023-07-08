McAdam LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 106,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 107,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

