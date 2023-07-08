Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

