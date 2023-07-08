McAdam LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

