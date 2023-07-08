McAdam LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.