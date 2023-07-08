1,965 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

