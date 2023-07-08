McAdam LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.