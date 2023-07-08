McAdam LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.68.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

