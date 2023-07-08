McAdam LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,005 shares of company stock worth $57,483,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

