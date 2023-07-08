Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $44.44 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

