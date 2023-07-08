Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $380,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

