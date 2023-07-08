Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,144,215.10 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Affirm Stock Down 1.0 %

AFRM stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

