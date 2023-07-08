Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

