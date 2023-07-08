TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

