Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,078,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

