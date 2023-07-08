Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 612 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 5,563.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 41.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.2 %

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BOH opened at $41.93 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

