Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

About BankUnited



BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

