Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.