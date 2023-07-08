Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knowles by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KN opened at $17.57 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

