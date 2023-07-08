TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $147,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.