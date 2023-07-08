Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

