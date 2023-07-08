Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $3,651,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

