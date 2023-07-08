Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $209.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

