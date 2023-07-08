Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.12. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.