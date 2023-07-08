TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.22 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

