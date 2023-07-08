Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $380.52. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.