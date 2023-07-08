Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Albany International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

