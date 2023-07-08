Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $409.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

