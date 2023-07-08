AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 97,888 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after purchasing an additional 132,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

ATR opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

