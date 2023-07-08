General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

